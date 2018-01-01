A powerful static site generator

Easily navigate through a complex prototype
One of the main features of Bedrock is the page tree, which is a listing of every page in the prototype. The tree allows you to navigate to every page easily and get a clear overview of which pages exist. You can even list the different states of pages to show off the depth of your design.
Create documentation easily
Nobody likes writing documentation, but at least Bedrock makes it easy—and partly automatic! Document components, your project’s colors and typography or create an index of icons.
Start from scratch
Bedrock makes no assumptions about the base HTML and CSS you want to use for a project and allows you to use any framework you want - or none at all. We purposefully designed Bedrock to work with any CSS framework like Bootstrap, Foundation or your own.
Optionality
A Bedrock-based project can grow according to the project needs. It might start with just a few templates, with no need for the tree navigation or the documentation. All options can be enabled or disabled through the configuration file.
Use real data
Some things—like data tables—are time-intensive to draw in a visual app, but can be generated in a pinch using a bit of Javascript, HTML and CSS. Easily render data from a Javascript array or object to your templates to prototype a realistic-looking app.